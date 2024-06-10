Stephens Inc. AR Buys 313 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,035,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after buying an additional 1,075,269 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,607 shares of company stock valued at $31,477,358. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $94.17 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $98.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.43, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

