Stephens Inc. AR Sells 97 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,522,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 36,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MPC opened at $175.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.28. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

