Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $266.87 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.37.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

