Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 4,500 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

IDU opened at $89.17 on Monday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $958.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

