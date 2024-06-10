Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 232 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SOXX opened at $240.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.45 and its 200 day moving average is $208.11. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $243.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

