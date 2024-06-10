1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 12,772 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,772 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after buying an additional 5,465,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $117,372,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,395,000 after buying an additional 3,460,792 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after buying an additional 1,212,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,158 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Insider Activity

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $34.15 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

