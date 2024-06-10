1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,339 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Manhattan Associates Price Performance
Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $220.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.25 and a 200 day moving average of $229.80. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.88 and a 12 month high of $266.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
