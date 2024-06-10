Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Globe Life by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GL opened at $81.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860 in the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

