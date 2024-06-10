CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,748 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,644,492,000 after acquiring an additional 87,397 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,146,000 after acquiring an additional 147,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,237,877,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,050,000 after acquiring an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,813,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,388,000 after acquiring an additional 131,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $483.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.13 and a 200 day moving average of $414.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $323.02 and a 12-month high of $486.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

