CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 147.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.26 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

