CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $76.21 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.40, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

