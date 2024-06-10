Stephens Inc. AR Sells 72,435 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,435 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,032,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,617,000 after buying an additional 245,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sanofi by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,796,000 after acquiring an additional 323,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after acquiring an additional 651,756 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,528,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,618,000 after acquiring an additional 346,563 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,770,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.98 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

