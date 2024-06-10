Stephens Inc. AR Sells 204 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $83.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $80.46. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

