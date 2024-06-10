CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,912,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.99% of CMS Energy worth $169,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

