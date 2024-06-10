Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,716,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of FirstEnergy worth $172,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853,983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,228 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,034 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after acquiring an additional 590,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 407,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

