Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 266,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $174,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $511,159,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Loews by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,676,000 after buying an additional 208,356 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,658,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Loews by 118.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,151,000 after buying an additional 155,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Loews by 115.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 270,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,120,000 after buying an additional 144,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Trading Up 0.3 %

L opened at $75.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.85. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $78.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $3,869,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,037,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.