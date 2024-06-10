Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.62% of HubSpot worth $181,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $311,236,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,022,000 after acquiring an additional 210,138 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,840,000 after acquiring an additional 180,822 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $596.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

