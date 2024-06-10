Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,631 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $182,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MongoDB by 279.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in MongoDB by 38.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 156.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.2 %

MongoDB stock opened at $227.02 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.78 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,622,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,982,551. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

