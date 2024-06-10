Northern Trust Corp Has $194.01 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,299,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,149 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $194,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 384,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 174,273 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 696.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 206,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 180,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 194.27, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,374,894 shares of company stock worth $413,597,314. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

