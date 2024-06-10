Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 8,843 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after buying an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $155.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.23. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

