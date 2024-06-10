Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,571,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,671 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.87% of Howmet Aerospace worth $193,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,813,000 after buying an additional 1,025,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 80,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 85,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $83.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

