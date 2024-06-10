Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,203,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $186,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 223,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 168,736 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 51,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.8 %

NDAQ stock opened at $58.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

