Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,876,000 after buying an additional 96,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,516,000 after acquiring an additional 874,268 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 19.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,931,000 after acquiring an additional 256,609 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,489,000 after acquiring an additional 143,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after acquiring an additional 578,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.4 %

BLDR opened at $146.28 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.77.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Bank of America cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.13.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

