Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of Essex Property Trust worth $189,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

ESS opened at $268.07 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $269.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.42 and its 200-day moving average is $241.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

