Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $115,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

JKHY stock opened at $164.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.60 and its 200 day moving average is $167.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

