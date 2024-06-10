Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 7,067 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.57. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

