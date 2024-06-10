Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,536,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,729,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after acquiring an additional 541,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3,554.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.0 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $88.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.64. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

