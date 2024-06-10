Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 94,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,830,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,489 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 66,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,848,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after purchasing an additional 456,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

RITM opened at $11.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RITM shares. Argus raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

