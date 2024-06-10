Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 11,370 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Playtika by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Playtika by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
Playtika Stock Down 3.7 %
PLTK opened at $8.66 on Monday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.
Playtika Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.
Insider Transactions at Playtika
In other news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Playtika Profile
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
