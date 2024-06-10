Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 3,930 CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $273,239,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 2,854.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,622,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,176 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $85,909,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,404,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,450,000 after acquiring an additional 702,339 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,156,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,181,000 after acquiring an additional 493,145 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of GIB opened at $101.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.58. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

