Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 17,102 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -158.62%.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In related news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leggett & Platt news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns bought 3,850 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $773,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Leggett & Platt

About Leggett & Platt

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.