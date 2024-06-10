Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $115.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average is $112.48. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $122.18.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,876 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

