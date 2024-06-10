Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 2,125 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 658,057 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $82,172,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 483,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Paylocity from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.69.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $139.51 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $135.76 and a 52-week high of $230.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.22.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

