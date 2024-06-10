Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

F5 Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $165.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.16 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.55.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,790.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,766 shares of company stock worth $2,026,260 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.