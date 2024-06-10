Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,418 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,504,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,115,000 after buying an additional 1,523,520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 337.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,162,000 after buying an additional 1,191,539 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,655,000 after buying an additional 1,136,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $115,494,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,386,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,141,000 after purchasing an additional 766,252 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paychex Price Performance
Shares of PAYX opened at $122.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.89. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Paychex Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.
Insider Transactions at Paychex
In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
