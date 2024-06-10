Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,418 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,504,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,115,000 after buying an additional 1,523,520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 337.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,162,000 after buying an additional 1,191,539 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,655,000 after buying an additional 1,136,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $115,494,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,386,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,141,000 after purchasing an additional 766,252 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.89. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.