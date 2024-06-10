Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Dollar Tree by 467.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 16,911 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,314,000 after buying an additional 487,180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $111.29 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $154.96. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

