Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 7,906 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,864 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $117.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $121.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,402 shares of company stock worth $17,607,288. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

