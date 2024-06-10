Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,625,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 439,009 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,122,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,413 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,537,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 52,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 209,486 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.