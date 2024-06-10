Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 484,302 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $213,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,615.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 170,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,143,000 after acquiring an additional 42,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $114.49 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.