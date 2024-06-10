Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $629,000 in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Wayfair by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after buying an additional 297,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Shares of W stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,807.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,807.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,522.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,664 shares of company stock worth $3,656,493. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

