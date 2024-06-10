American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,842 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,385 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,963,000 after acquiring an additional 586,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909,420 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,508,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,737,000 after acquiring an additional 306,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Piper Sandler lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

