American International Group Inc. Sells 8,394 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $7,115,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 346.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 443,056 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 301,604 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,201,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $37.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

