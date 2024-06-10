American International Group Inc. Has $7.49 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Neogen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,904,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 51.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Neogen by 67.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 111,130 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Borel acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares in the company, valued at $279,379.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $16.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,612.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Neogen

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.