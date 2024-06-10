American International Group Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $95.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.23. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $67.61 and a 1 year high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

