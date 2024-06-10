PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Holdings Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $13,379,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in PDD by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PDD by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD opened at $143.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $197.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

