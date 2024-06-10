Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Silicon Laboratories worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 429.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $119.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.71. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $166.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.