American International Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,396 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CRH by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 692,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 519,873 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $3,218,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CRH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,446,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.28.

CRH Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CRH opened at $77.82 on Monday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

