American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Lantheus worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 62.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LNTH. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $79.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.56. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $94.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,098 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

