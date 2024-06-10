American International Group Inc. Sells 10,293 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,529,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,294,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 235,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $39.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -436.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ST. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.