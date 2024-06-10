Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) CEO Sells $15,075.00 in Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $15,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,733 shares in the company, valued at $451,713.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Mckelligon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $37,050.00.

AKYA stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $101.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 245,728 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter worth $3,471,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKYA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

